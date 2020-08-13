The Meetings Show reveals Tomorrow’s Talent winners

Ten of the meeting and event industry’s brightest talents have been named as the winners of the Tomorrow’s Talent initiative, launched by The Meetings Show in partnership with Meetings & Incentive Travel Magazine.





The initiative, sponsored by London Convention Bureau, aims to champion talented newcomers to the industry and provide a platform for nurturing, mentoring and supporting the industry leaders of the future.



Entries were judged by a panel of leading industry experts including Paul Harvey, deputy editor of M&IT; Paul Black, head of business events at London Convention Bureau; Patrick Delaney, managing partner at SoolNua; Fiona Macdonald, senior manager business events at VisitBritain; Ryan Curtis-Johnson, head of marketing and PR at DRPG; Leigh Cowlishaw, managing partner at Black Box Partnerships and Ross Barker, group commercial director at Northstar Meetings Group.



Tomorrow’s Talent, now in its second year, is designed to shine a light on the meeting and events industry’s rising stars. This year’s initiative was open to any talented event planner or buyer with up to three years’ experience in the industry.



All entrants were assessed for their achievements to date, ability to face challenges, drive and ambition and engagement with the wider industry.



The 10 winners of Tomorrow’s Talent are:

• Agnes Morgan, Ashfield Meetings & Events

• Alexandra Cartlidge, Salesforce

• Charlotte Buckley, ZiaBia Events Consultancy

• Hannah Burrows, DMG Events

• Jack Grover, Seven Events

• Jenna Ingoe, DXC Technology

• Megan Urwin, Successful Events

• Nichola Moore, The Turner Agency

• Rachael Kenny, Investors in People

• Samantha Storey, Noble Events



Ross Barker, Group Commercial Director UK, Northstar Meetings Group, said: “It has been fantastic to be able to bring Tomorrow’s Talent back for a second year and we were overwhelmed with the standard of entries received from across the industry. Now, more than ever, it is important that we highlight and support emerging talent and we are thrilled to be able to provide a platform that helps nurture them. Congratulations to our 10 winners who have made such a huge impact within their companies and the wider industry in such a short time already.”



The Tomorrow’s Talent winners will be invited to The Meetings Show in October and to attend a London fam trip and lunch, hosted by the London Convention Bureau on a date yet to be confirmed.



The Meetings Show, which has been rescheduled to October due to the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, will run a comprehensive, interactive virtual element alongside the live event to keep business meetings and events professionals connected and informed, wherever they are in the world.



Registration is open for the live show - taking place at Olympia London on Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 October - and the virtual experience, which will run on October 19, 20 and 21.



