The Meetings Show calls for education papers

The Meetings Show, the UK’s leading event which brings together the world’s meetings and events community for unrivalled opportunities, is calling on professionals to submit papers for its 2020 education programme.





While a large proportion of the show's 40 hours of free educational sessions are curated by experienced conference producer Erica Keogan, industry experts and those with a passion for sharing their knowledge are also invited to put forward ideas for in-depth educational and dynamic campfire sessions.



As with last year’s call for papers, Keogan also welcomes creative ideas for session delivery. At last year’s show speakers made use of technology like augmented reality and used drama to help engage delegates in the vast programme of sessions.



Erica Keogan, conference producer for The Meetings Show, said: “We're excited to start the search for ideas for sessions for The Meetings Show 2020’s insightful education programme. The educational and campfire sessions are always popular with the show’s visitors and provide value and learning to all who attend.



“Contact us with your exciting ideas now. We’d love to hear them.”

Those looking to participate in the education programme when the show returns to Olympia London on 24-25 June for its eighth edition should provide a proposed title, which part of the event planning journey it relates to, and, in no more than 250 words, a brief synopsis of what delegates will discover by attending their proposed talk. The proposal should include details of how the talk or informative session will be delivered.



To submit a proposal, please complete the application form online here www.themeetingsshow.com/education/call-for-papers by 31 January 2020



Successful applicants may also be offered the chance to speak on a panel debate, providing further opportunity to showcase their industry knowledge.



For more information about The Meetings Show, visit www.themeetingsshow.com.



