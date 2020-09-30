GCB German Convention Bureau partners with PlanetIMEX

A full week of connecting the global meetings industry from 12 to 16 October

The virtual PlanetIMEX returns from 12 to 16 October with five days of learning and networking and a series of headliners from the global business events community. The GCB German Convention Bureau, strategic partner of IMEX from the very beginning, contributes to the event’s rich and diverse programme – from an update on Germany’s meetings market to a fun fact quiz on Monday Funday.





PlanetIMEX was first launched in May 2020 after the cancellation of IMEX Frankfurt and counted well over 40,000 visits within three weeks. The October edition has been redesigned with a whole new look and feel as well as new features and will provide a full week of learning and networking with interactive experiences. “IMEX and the GCB German Convention Bureau have been trusting partners from the very start. In challenging times like these, we are more than happy to support team IMEX in further developing their renowned portfolio and meeting new needs,” says Matthias Schultze, GCB’s Managing Director. “With its dual focus on digital networking while at the same time planning for future face-to-face encounters, IMEX is a perfect match to the GCB’s recovery strategy ‘At the heart of future events‘“.



Market insights and the path to recovery

In cooperation with the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), PlanetIMEX’ session “From response to recovery: Africa, Asia, Europe, Germany, Latin America, Middle East, USA” on 15 October takes an in-depth look at current progress, regulations and the state of business readiness across seven regions. Together with the Dutch, Danish and Catalan convention bureaux, the GCB will discuss the coronavirus’ impact on the European convention sector and different scenarios for recovery. Another GCB-session on 15 October will provide participants with an update on Germany including an outlook on different scenarios for market development based on recent study results. Representatives from German hotels, destinations, venues and event agencies will share their perspective and solutions for future meetings and events as well. The “new now” is all about embracing new opportunities and creating novel concepts that enhance personal encounters with new technological innovations.



Scientific foundation for the new now

This concept of a dual focus on face-to-face and virtual formats was brought to life with the hybrid multi-site congress “BOCOM – Experience Borderless Communication” on 3 September 2020. Initiated by the GCB, it was accompanied by Fraunhofer IAO to scientifically evaluate the characteristics, benefits and limitations of the different elements of a hybrid format. In a live webinar on PlanetIMEX’ Community Day (Friday 16 October), the GCB’s Sarah Skavron and Birgit Pacher will present first research results, providing insights into a scientific and holistic examination of the hybrid event format. Participants will learn, for example, which formats are most suitable for different audiences.



The GCB’s PlanetIMEX week kicks off on “Monday Funday” (12 October) with an entertaining Germany fun facts quiz. Have you ever wondered how many litres of beer are consumed during Oktoberfest? Or how many herbs are part of Frankfurt’s culinary highlight “Grüne Sosse” (green sauce)? Join the GCB on a fun journey through Germany and get to know several destinations from a new perspective.



Find out more about the agenda and register on www.planetimex.com



