SITE NITE EUROPE – a cause for (virtual) celebration at PlanetIMEX 2020

Continuing its long established tradition of bringing incentive travel professionals together during IMEX, this year SITE brings its annual cause for celebration to a virtual stage by holding SITE NITE Europe on Thursday, 14 May from 4pm to 6pm (London).





This year, the association is offering an unprecedented opportunity for the incentive travel industry to celebrate, by showcasing its creativity and skills on the global stage of SITE’s Got Talent where no talent is too big … or too small.



“SITE NITE Europe is a cause for celebration and that cause is SITE Foundation. Over the past number of years, SITE Foundation has invested over $1.25m dollars in our industry on research, education, advocacy and grants. This year we’re raffling some incredible travel packages in support of this important work including a 9 night stay in sybaritic 5-star luxury in Abu Dhabi, with flights included. Be sure to register for SNE via social media or at SITEGlobal.com”, said Carina Bauer, CEO, IMEX Group & President, SITE Foundation.



“For incentive travel professionals, SITE NITE Europe has always been the ‘must attend’ event at IMEX. Co-hosted this year by SITE Chicago’s Colleen Brzozowski & SITE Scotland’s Emily Shields, SNE “Virtual” is organised around our usual event pillars: connect, learn and discover. You’ll connect with SITE board and Foundation trustees, learn as Foundation trustees, Tina Weede & Hamish Reid, provide updates from 2 ground breaking studies launched during PlanetIMEX, and discover how to ‘stay curious’ as event sponsor Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau introduces its new destination strategy,” said Tahira Endean, SITE’s Head of Events.



“This year our virtual SITE NITE Europe includes SITE’s Got Talent, a fun showcase of the extraordinary (and sometimes weird) talents that are hidden amidst the global SITE community. Entries and voting are currently in progress and during SITE NITE we’ll select the winner live from a short list of entries with the most votes. You can check out the entries and cast your vote by creating an account on mytalentcontest.com. You’ll find crooners, swooners, chancers, dancers and some brilliant finger work on the accordion from SITE Turkey’s Sarko Yazmaci”, added Didier Scaillet, SITE Foundation’s CEO.



Registration is available for SITE NITE Europe and for SITE’s Got Talent at SITEGlobal.com. You can also download copies of SITE Foundation’s 2 long form studies there.



