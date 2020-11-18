Wyboston Lakes Resort launches small meetings online booking portal

Wyboston Lakes Resort has created a new online tool to make booking small meetings and accommodation fast and easy for event planners.

The flexible portal can be used to check live availability and directly book day meetings of up to 20 delegates. Planners can book multiple meeting rooms and dates, food and beverage options as well check bedroom availability all at one visit to the portal.





It is also possible to reserve three months in advance for the new Woodlands Event Centre and six months for the newly refurbished Willows Training Centre.



Christine Gomez, Director of Revenue at Wyboston Lakes Resort, explained: “When we decided to develop our own online bookings tool for meetings, we knew it had to do more than just book a meeting room. It had to be able to book multiple dates, different set-ups and have the ability to add catering options and check bedroom availability all at the same time. People are happy to book online as long as it does what it needs to do simply and quickly. We think we are providing all that and more – along with preferred rates for frequent bookers.”



The 380-acre Bedfordshire conference, events and training centre has also recently launched a comprehensive Hybrid Events solution to allow event organisers the opportunity to create all the elements of a successful live conference or event within a combined virtual and live format. The resort is also recognised as a Covid-secure venue following accreditations from the AA, the Meetings Industry Association and Quality in Tourism.



