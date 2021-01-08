The Lensbury launches online fitness platform

The Lensbury Club has launched a virtual fitness platform to provide its members with live and on-demand classes and workouts at home.

The four-star resort located in Teddington, South West London, has unveiled ‘The Lensbury at Home’ to encourage both its members and the local business community to stay safe, well and active throughout the current national lockdown.





Offering a flexible virtual membership priced at £40 per month and a free trial, the new platform is also open to non-members looking to trial The Lensbury’s many classes before joining as a full or corporate member.



With over 80 live and on-demand workouts available in January alone, the platform provides users with unlimited access to the exclusive classes The Lensbury Club is renowned for, including Balance Flow, Fight Camp, Cardio Conditioning and many more, each led by the club’s expert trainers and instructors.



Commenting on The Lensbury’s latest innovative offering, Sam Woolmore, the property’s marketing director said: “Originally established as a private members club in 1920, The Lensbury prides itself on offering an exceptional lifestyle and wellness experience to its leisure club members, corporate clients and guests alike.



“In the wake of the challenges of COVID-19 and the opening and closing of our doors, we wanted to provide our valued members with an exciting product that can provide them an element of our unrivalled wellness offering from the comfort of their own home. We are also opening this virtual membership up to non-members, giving both individuals and corporations looking for a virtual wellness solution for their staff during lockdown the perfect opportunity to try a flexible and rewarding experience from home.”



The platform, which can be accessed through The Lensbury Club App, is available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play, or via the property’s website.



