Somerset House remains open for essential meetings

Business meetings for up to 25 delegates are available at Somerset House, incorporating the recently launched packages for half or full days, complete with catering and AV options for streaming or hybrid events from AV specialist Broadsword.





Deputy head of commercial events Kara Clark said: “it’s important for us to show solidarity for businesses and remain available for them in this ever-changing time. Even in lockdown business needs to continue in a safe capacity and we can offer that here at Somerset House.”



Meetings will take place in the Portico Rooms, with enviable views of the Thames from the south balcony coupled with views of the Edmond J. Safra courtyard from the opposing balcony. A variety of layouts with 2m distancing have been created to appeal to all types of meeting, formal and informal. Specialist Broadsword has devised several hybrid varieties with packages starting from £1,445 + VAT.



Catering options, from the on-site caterer, are designed around seasonal fruits and vegetables and start from £24.95 + VAT. Plus, a strong list of caterers including revered Spring restaurateur Skye Gyngell are also on-hand to provide a variety of alternatives, giving organisers a wealth of options.



Clark concluded: “We also have festive themed catering options available to bring some cheer to the end of this extraordinary year, which will be perfect for tagging on to an AGM or similar meeting.”



The recent 1:54 Contemporary African Art Fair saw an incredible 2,000 guests safely attend over the course of 3 days. The venue is also taking part in Conference News’ ‘Meet Out to Help Out’ scheme which shows organisers which venues are currently available for safely hosting meetings all over the UK.



