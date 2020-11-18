Silverstone hosts the UK’s first and only driving light and laser Christmas and New Year attraction this December

It’s sleighs to Silverstone to drive LAP LAND

Silverstone has Christmas all wrapped up this year with the launch of a brand-new, COVID safe Christmas extravaganza for all the family, LAP LAND. Introducing an entirely new concept to the UK at the home of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix, LAP LAND, will be the hottest ticket around, offering an unrivalled, unique, experience that will create the most memorable, magical festive moments. Launching on 10 December, LAP LAND runs through until 3 January and will only be closed on Christmas Day.





In the comfort and safety of their own cars, visitors will drive on the iconic Silverstone Formula 1 track under darkness and be treated to a spectacular laser and light show around the circuit at this theatrical Christmas attraction. A dedicated LAP LAND Radio Station will add to the festivities, providing a musical backdrop with seasonal singalong favourites to bring the Christmas spirit right into the hearts of the cars.



After taking the chequered flag on track, LAP LAND visitors can continue to enjoy the festive-al with a classic favourite at the LAP LAND drive-in cinema, flying off to join The Snowman for an unforgettable adventure.



Set to wow audiences and create a new family Christmas tradition alongside pantos, grottos and carol concerts, LAP LAND will be a leisurely tour of the Silverstone track, at around 10mph, with a 30 to 40 minute experience that will give visitors plenty of time to wonder at the dazzling illuminations.



LAP LAND bookings opened for pre-sales last week and general sales bookings start on Monday 13 November at 9am. With strong demand during pre-sales, early booking is advised to secure tickets for what promises to be a real treat for the Christmas and New Year holiday period.



LAP LAND opens from 10 December to 3 January (only closed on Christmas Day) with booking slots available to reserve from 4.30pm – 8.30pm, Sunday to Thursday and 4.30pm – 9.30pm on Friday and Saturday, prices start at £35 per car. Three showings of The Snowman will be available to book each night for an additional £15 per car. Silverstone offers a COVID-19 booking guarantee, with full refunds if the event is cancelled due to Government restrictions.



To be on the starting grid for this ultimate Christmas attraction, bookings are now open at www.silverstone.co.uk. Full terms and conditions are available on the website.



