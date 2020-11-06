Palheiro cements position among Europe's elite golf resorts

Palheiro Golf has given a further boost to the reputation of Madeira as a world-class golf destination after strengthening its place in an influential new list of Europe’s elite golf resorts.

The resort, just a 10-minute drive from the island’s capital, Funchal, scored strongly across the four categories that venues were assessed on – golf courses, accommodation, setting and non-golf amenities – to be placed 79th in Golf World magazine’s updated rankings of the ‘Top 100 Resorts in Continental Europe.’





At nearly 1,640ft above sea level, Palheiro Golf enjoys dramatic views of Madeira’s mountainous skyline and the ocean, while its par-72, 6,656-yard (6,086m) course was designed by renowned golf architect Cabell Robinson and is situated within the magnificent Palheiro Nature Estate, which is more than 200 years old.



Announcing its verdict, the magazine’s Top 100 panel said: “The course offers expansive views over Madeira’s capital and the Atlantic from fairways set among the hills. Colourful native flora makes the quirky course a scenic delight. The wonderful cosy hotel mixes super service and excellent food with unobtrusive luxurious touches.”



Palheiro Golf and the other two-18 hole courses in Madeira and her islands, Santo da Serra and Porto Santo Golf, have enjoyed a steady increase in overseas bookings this autumn with growing numbers of European golfers eager to experience the many benefits of playing first-class golf in a safe and secure environment.



Located approximately 1,000km from the European mainland – and just 500km from the African continent – the island destination enjoys an amazingly mild climate, ranging from 25°c in the summer to 17°c in the winter, with very mild average temperatures and moderate humidity, making it the perfect year-round location for a golf break.



In addition, unlike some of the travel restrictions in place on other destinations, Madeira benefits from its exempt status on many countries’ Covid-19 travel quarantine list, while there are stringent rules in place for everyone flying into Madeira airport to maintain utmost safety.



Safety is paramount as, prior to arrival, all passengers must complete the Regional Health Authority’s (IASAÚDE) epidemiological survey and will need to submit a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of departure. If they have not performed a test in advance, they will be required to take one upon arrival at the airport – although this is free.



Incoming visitors will also be subject to thermal screening, even if they carry a negative test for Covid-19. Discover Madeira, the consumer-facing brand of the Madeira Promotion Bureau, has been working with the local and Portuguese authorities to put plans in place for all holidaymakers to visit safely, with the “Madeira Safe to Discover” guidelines being stringently followed across the islands to control and prevent the spread of Coronavirus and other possible infections.



Hotels, restaurants, bars, golf clubs and other tourist activities across the islands have also adopted the “Clean and Safe” stamp, created by VisitPortugal, which distinguishes tourist activities which are compliant with certain hygiene and cleaning requirements.



