Michael Caines Collection to launch Mickeys Beach Bar and Restaurant in March 2021

The Chef Restaurateur to open new casual bar and restaurant and Café Patisserie Glacerie in Exmouth’s Sideshore in March 2021

Michael Caines has unveiled plans to open Mickeys Beach Bar and Restaurant alongside Sylvain Peltier and Michael’s Café Patisserie Glacerie as part of the Exmouth seafront regeneration project. With sweeping views across the coastline, the launch will be a landmark opening for the Michael Caines Collection as they open a casual bar complete with resident weekend DJs, first floor destination restaurant with a glasshouse and outdoor terraces alongside neighbouring Café Patisserie Glacerie set to serve artisan pastries and ice-creams.





Chef Michael Caines says, ‘Mickeys has been in development for 5 years and I am so excited to see the building finally come to life. The interior space, designed with Design Command, is fun, vibrant and in-tune with its surrounds and has the most remarkable views across the bay of Lyme. Mickeys will be a place to celebrate, to unwind, to pop-in for a takeaway or stay late into the night, underpinned by warm hospitality and excellent food. It is a space for the local community and beyond, above all its place of fun. I’m incredibly excited to be able to share more over the coming months as we approach the opening.’



The restaurant will offer a relaxed dining experience inspired by its maritime location and wealth of excellent produce available from the South West, executed with true hospitality found across all of Michael’s venues. The remarkable backdrop will provide the perfect setting for intimate celebrations, complete with a retractable glass terrace, an outdoor terrace and booth seating. Meanwhile, the ground floor bar will have a buzz about the space, complimented by a seascape colour palette and large rough-stone statement bar. Expect, family and dog friendly spaces, delicious foods to eat in or takeaway or a place to simply relax and enjoy cocktails aplenty, resident DJ at weekends and ample space outside to take in the magnificent views and sunsets.



The scheme at the waterfront has been developed by Grenadier Estates, the building itself has used sustainable materials and harnesses renewable energy technologies. In keeping with Michael’s ethos of local and seasonal produce, Mickeys Beach Bar and Restaurant will source local produce to support the local community of food producers and farmers, reduce food miles and promote biodiversity. The café, bar and restaurant will each operate in keeping with the green ethos of the project with a commitment not to use single-use plastics.



Adjacent to Mickeys Beach Bar and Restaurant will be Michael and Sylvain Peltier’s first Café Patisserie Glacerie franchise. A unique space showcasing the creations of Sylvain and Michael; including fresh French patisseries, house-made gelato ice-cream, artisan coffee, milk-shakes and available for grab and go hot pies and Cornish pasties, sandwiches and salads. Reflecting the finesse of the offering, the colour palette will be predominately white with complimentary pastel hues and pops of colours scattered throughout.



‘I am proud and excited to be opening with Michael our first Café Patisserie Glacerie on the beautiful Exmouth seafront. This has been a dream of ours for the past 15 years and seeing the project come together is mind blowing. Being able to share your passion with others is an invaluable gift and we cannot wait to soon share it with you all,’ says Sylvain Peltier.



Clare McDonald, Founder and Creative Director at Design Command comments, ‘To design not one but three restaurants in such a stunning beachfront location alongside Michael Caines has been an absolute pleasure from concept through to completion.’



The opening hours will change with the seasons. Summer will see Mickeys Beach Bar and Restaurant serve breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week across each of the various outlets. During the cooler months, breakfast will be served on weekends only with lunch and dinner available daily throughout the week.



Mickeys Beach Bar and Restaurant joins The Harbourside Refuge in Porthleven, The Cove at Maenporth and luxury country house hotel and restaurant Lympstone Manor as part of the Michael Caines Collection.



