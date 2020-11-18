Majorca promotes its Safe and Sustainable Tourism measures and new Safe Beaches app at Virtual WTM 2020

The Majorca Tourist Board and the Majorca Tourism Foundation (MFT) met with 30 members of the British travel industry during Virtual WTM providing information on health protocols and the development of safety measures, regulations and preventative action. Majorca wants to help the travel trade prepare their customers for the new safety protocols implemented and inform them on how they may impact their visit to the island, whilst also maintaining quality service guarantees.





The Foundation also announced their plans for sustainable tourism and shared details about the island’s new app called “Playas Seguras” (Safe Beaches), which will be launched for the 2021 season. The app with enable the crowds on the beaches of the island to be monitored. The information generated about the use of these public spaces will be available to both residents and visitors.



The Majorca Safe Tourism website provides informative resources to the British market about everything that should be taken into account when travelling to the island, ranging from arriving at the airport and staying in a hotel, to the different leisure activities and public spaces available. The website also contains presentations and videos from the Safe Majorca Forum.



The UK is Majorca’s second largest tourist market. The island welcomes the highest number of British tourists of all the Balearic islands; of the 3.7 million British tourists who visited the Balearic Islands from January to December 2019, 2.4 million went to Majorca, a 2.7% increase on the previous year.



