IFEMA will host this year the ESTRO annual congress

This is the first time that Madrid will be the host city of an ESTRO congress. In close collaboration with the Spanish Society of Radiation Oncology (SEOR), the congress aims at giving relevance to radiation oncology both in the scientific field and in terms of political agenda to help patients benefit from technological and scientific advances. An objective which stems from ESTRO’s vision statement: ‘Radiation Oncology. Optimal Health for All, Together’.



