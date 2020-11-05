Four natural attractions to enjoy a sustainable autumn in Majorca

The Serra of Tramuntana Natural Park, the Torrent de Pareis Natural Monument, the Sa Dragonera Natural Park or the S'Albufereta Natural Reserve are just some of the options for visitors that place the island at the forefront of sustainability and safety as a tourist destination.





Majorca offers environmentally conscious travellers a wide variety of places to discover, especially in the less visited areas of the island, where tourists can immerse themselves in local culture and nature.



Majorca has a wide range of natural areas with a high level of biodiversity due to the island’s ecosystem. With 20% of the territory part of the European Union's Natura 2000 network, Majorca’s extensive network of protected areas means places the island at the forefront of sustainability and tourist safety.



Serra of Tramuntana Natural Park

The Serra of Tramuntana spans over 62,000 hectares of land and 1,000 hectares of sea, making it the largest protected area on the island. Declared a world heritage site by UNESCO in 2011, pine forests, peaks over a thousand metres, cliffs, terraces, lime kilns and many other ethnological elements have been a wonderful example of human interaction with the natural environment.



Torrent of Pareis Natural Monument

In the town of Sa Calobra you will find one of the most impressive places in Majorca; A karst canyon of over three kilometres in length and walls of up to 200 metres that flows into the Mediterranean Sea, on a spectacular pebble beach. Its biological and geological peculiarities, with a wide variety of flora, fauna and native wildlife species, makes this place a natural monument.



Sa Dragonera Natural Park

The Sa Dragonera Island, situated in the southwest of Majorca, became a symbol of the struggle for nature conservation in the 1970s. Its outline, similar to the shape of a sleeping dragon, features a spectacular mountainous landscape, with impressive cliffs overlooking the sea. The Natural Park of Sa Dragonera is part of the European Union’s Natura 2000 and also includes an extensive marine reserve.



S'Albufereta Nature Reserve

Located in the bay of Pollença, in the north of the island, S'Albufereta is a coastal wetland of great ornithological interest, as it is the resting and feeding area for the birds during their spring and autumn migrations. The protected area, which covers around 200 hectares, includes canals, streams, two lagoons, a beach and a dune system.



