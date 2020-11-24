For its fourth edition FITUR FESTIVALS & EVENTS expands to all type of cultural and sports events

The specialised FITUR section, to be held from the 19 to 23 May 2021, will have an exhibition area, B2B calendar and round tables

One of the new features of the upcoming edition of FITUR 2021 International Tourism Fair that will focus on the recovery of the tourism industry, is the expansion of the FITUR FESTIVALS section, which now and under the new name FITUR FESTIVALS & EVENTS will strengthen its content and professional appeal, by adding relevant segments that have an increasingly higher business potential.





Thus, in addition to the live music festivals, FITUR FESTIVALS & EVENTS expands to host a wider range of proposals, such as cultural festivals -dance, theatre, opera, exhibitions, museums, etc.- as well as sports events and competitions, such as Formula 1, golf, regattas, soccer, Olympics, etc.



The purpose of FITUR FESTIVALS & EVENTS is to provide a platform where all of the agents of this type of tourism can connect: destinations, transportation, hospitality and accommodation, tour operators and wholesalers, show and event organisers, ticketing companies, etc., within the framework of FITUR, the major international tourism industry fair organised by IFEMA that will be held, exceptionally in 2021, from the 19 to 23 May.



FITUR FESTIVALS & EVENTS, with the collaboration of Asociación de Promotores Musicales (APM) and Squarefer, will have an exhibition area, a B2B program with international and national purchasers, a setting for round tables and presentations of sector reports by exhibitors.



