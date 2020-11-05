Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launches two new attractions to celebrate its 10th anniversar

The Ferrari World Abu Dhabi theme park is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month, with the opening of two first-of-their-kind experiences: the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Roof Walk and Zip Line.

Launching today (5th November), the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Roof Walk experience offers the chance to scale the signature Ferrari World Abu Dhabi red roof to take in the spectacular views across Yas Island, the F1 racetrack and Yas Marina.





Guests looking for more adrenaline-fueled action can try the new Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Zip Line, where they will zip from the heart of the park, outside, through the Flying Aces roller coaster loop – one of the world’s tallest loops at 52 metres. For those seeking to embark on an adventure with family and friends, the dual racing challenge onboard the Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Zip Line is not to be missed.



In addition to launching these two new attractions, the theme park earlier this year welcomed a child-friendly new Family Zone, featuring miniature versions of four of the park's most famous rides – the ultra-fast Formula Rossa rollercoaster, the Turbo Tower rollercoaster, a Speedway Race and the Flying Wings ride. The park will also add a new kids’ menu at its Italian restaurant, Mamma Rossella.



Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to 43 rides and attractions, including the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Formula Rossa, which transports guests to a top speed of 240 km/h in 4.9 seconds. The park is located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s entertainment zone, which is also home to the Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB – the world’s tallest indoor climbing wall.



In light of the current circumstances, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has worked alongside DCT Abu Dhabi to implement stringent precautionary measures throughout the park, meaning visitors can experience the new attractions safely when international travel resumes.



