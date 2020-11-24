Barbican Business Events enhances training offering with half day packages

Following a significant increase in demand, the Barbican has expanded its meeting and event packages to include a half day DDR, specifically created for trainers and training companies.

“Trainers and training companies are a key part of our market, having historically used the Barbican’s many flexible spaces for both full and multi-day events.





“However, due to our extensive work to ensure we are a COVID-secure venue for events of up to 30 people, we have recently seen a significant increase in enquiries for shorter events,” comments Barbican Business Events’ Business Development Manager, Glenn Mainwaring.



“To support our clients, we have developed a simple half-day DDR package that recognises the unique needs of trainers for an all-inclusive and comprehensive venue solution. This allows them to focus on the delivery of their content and training materials rather than worry about the specifics of event logistics.”



The half-day packages complement the Barbican’s full DDR training packages. Half day packages start from £35+VATpp, full day packages from £55+VATpp and include venue hire, basic AV and catering.



Barbican Business Events recently announced a wide range of COVID-secure hybrid and digital events packages, which complement this new training offer.



In support of its evolving event offering, the Barbican has achieved both AIM Secure and the Visit Britain Good to Go accreditations, two industry safety standards demonstrating that the Centre is following the official Government and public health guidance.



