Ruby Group expands its product portfolio with two new Ruby Workspaces in Dusseldorf and Vienna

Innovative co-working spaces now available in the Rheinisches Palais in the centre of Düsseldorf and under construction at the Alte Post in the heart of Vienna

The Munich-based Ruby Group, known for its design hotels, has unveiled two brand new Ruby Workspaces in Dusseldorf and Vienna.

Ruby Group launched Ruby Workspaces in 2017. This co-working product adapts Ruby’s Lean Luxury philosophy to the office world; inspiring public areas and efficiently designed offices for successful and productive working, situated in central locations and perfectly equipped with flexible booking options.





The new Ruby co-working spaces will join existing sites in Hamburg and Munich, taking the total number to four. Further spaces are at the planning stage.



The co-working space in Düsseldorf’s financial district opened in September 2020. The location and transport connections are ideal in the Rheinisches Palais, Breite Straße 27, between Benrather Straße and Königsallee. The surrounding Ruby Hotels can be reached on foot in a few minutes and the Carlsplatz is just around the corner. The workspace covers two floors and features two large light-flooded atriums, 240 modern workstations and meeting rooms on a total area of 1,800 m². The building is owned by the Bayerische Versorgungskammer.



Flanked by Dusseldorf’s grand old banks, Ruby Carl takes his name from the Carlstadt commercial district. Built in 1904, the building boasts all the grandeur of those early banks. High ceilings and big, arched windows make for a light, airy space, while rich, dark wood, marble finishes and antique brass fittings add old-world ambience.



Construction work at the Alte Post in Vienna is proceeding as planned; opening is scheduled for late 2021. In this listed building with its high ceilings and typical historical charm, work is underway to create a large public communal area and over 400 workstations on an area of 3,900 m². The owners of the building at Dominikanerbastei 11, the German denkmalneu Group, are realising their “Living House” mixed-use concept on six floors. As the Ruby Lissi hotel is within walking distance (200 m), the co-working space is also ideal for business guests thanks to its central location in the first district.



“The Alte Post building complex in Vienna has an impressive architectural history, and now a future again too. To restore the radiance this building deserves, it not only needs careful renovation but the right people to fill it once again with diversity and dynamism. The team and the community of Ruby Workspaces bring just the right spirit to allow new life to flourish here naturally and organically. We are very happy to be collaborating on this project”, said Thomas Scherer, CEO of the denkmalneu Group.



Ruby’s Lean Luxury philosophy also applies to their workspaces: a top location and well-thought-out room designs, a lean organisation and an affordable price. The focus is on productive work, uncomplicated comfort and inspiring people.



Just like the hotels, the Ruby Workspaces are all individually designed and rooted in the local community. Vintage furniture in the public lounge areas, spacious offices in various sizes, materials of the highest quality and well-thought-out lighting concepts are essential at Ruby. The community space with its multifunctional kitchen block and professional barista coffee machines forms the heart of each co-working space.



Synergies with the surrounding Ruby Hotels, enabling joint use of the sales, cleaning and technical maintenance teams, mean that a good price-performance ratio can be achieved.



The offer is aimed at fast-growing companies as well as international companies requiring local satellite offices or carrying out temporary projects. But the co-working spaces also appeal to local small start-ups, which would find setting up their own office infrastructure financially challenging.



Flexible leasing terms and space requirements allow solutions to be tailored to requirements and give every tenant the security they need to plan their business.



The premises not only have their own lockable offices for two to ten people, there are also various options for individual project-related work. With meeting rooms for up to 18 people including state-of-the-art equipment, shared worktables and lounge corners in public areas, or intimate two- and one-person units, the workspaces cover all the requirements of a modern New Work office, from brainstorming, presentations, team meetings and concentrated work to confidential telephone calls.



“Our workspaces are designed to feel ‘so not like an office’: Boutique-hotel-style spaces that are meant to inspire. A place where you feel you belong” says Michael Struck, founder and CEO of Ruby.



Prices start from 18 euros for a day pass, a shared desk is available for 300 euros per month, a fixed desk for 400 euros and own offices from 1,000 euros per month.



