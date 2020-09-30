This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies.
Find out more
  • Home
  • News
  • Venues & Events
  • Assembly Rooms Edinburgh launches new hybrid solution to help Events Industry adapt to the changing landscape

Assembly Rooms Edinburgh launches new hybrid solution to help Events Industry adapt to the changing landscape

Details
Category: Venues & Events
With over 230 years’ experience of hosting inspirational events, Assembly Rooms Edinburgh has introduced a solution to help meet the growing need for hybrid events during the current climate and beyond.  
Continuing the trend for multi-platform events, the team at Assembly Rooms Edinburgh has seen an increase in demand for virtual events. In line with government guidelines and launching alongside a new user-friendly website, the venue has developed its hybrid events offering to bridge the gap between physical and online events.

Creating a safe and interactive experience for all by working closely with local, quality AV suppliers, this solution allows event organisers to move aspects of their physical event to a virtual platform to deliver a blended event. This can take many forms with attendees and speakers able to join virtually and/or on-site, from allowing live polling and Q&As in synergy with the physical audience, to avatar networking and virtual reality solutions.  

Shona Clelland, cultural venues development manager for Assembly Rooms Edinburgh said: “Hosting hybrid events can offer a number of benefits, including improved accessibility, increased delegate attendance and additional opportunities for digital interaction. By hosting a hybrid event at Assembly Rooms Edinburgh, you can take advantage of our AV and software capabilities, all while broadcasting worldwide from the inspirational backdrop of our historic Georgian venue.  

“With a proven track record in delivering successful live streamed and hybrid events, our in-house team can provide you with a range of options to fit your needs to help you design an event to remember.”  

A flexible format for any event, some of the benefits of hosting a hybrid event at Assembly Rooms Edinburgh include:
• Flexibility and confidence to plan
• Fast and secure Wi-fi and power
• Increased event attendance (online)
• Worldwide access and event reach
• Cost-effective proposition* dependent on delegate numbers
• Reduction in travel time for attendees
• Reduced carbon footprint  

Submit to DiggSubmit to FacebookSubmit to Google PlusSubmit to StumbleuponSubmit to TwitterSubmit to LinkedIn