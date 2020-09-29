Brighton Music Conference and British Airways I360 support #Wemakeevents with exclusive DJ sets from The Viewing Tower

On Wednesday 30th September, Brighton’s iconic beachfront viewing tower, the British Airways i360 will support the #wemakeevents activation in collaboration with the Brighton Music Conference. Having morphed from a hybrid to a virtual event, after the latest restrictions, BMC will support the campaign, with DJ’s Darius Syrossian and Alan Fitzpatrick performing on the glowing red pod from from 6.30-9.30pm with their sets being recorded and available for everyone to watch on Thursday as part of their event line up.





Billy Mauseth, from Brighton Music Conference said: “It’s been a tough year for our event like many others in our sector and we are really happy to be supporting this campaign to bring the city’s event industry together and highlight the talented people working in our industry who are unable to work at the moment and need support.”



Tomorrow will see Brighton’s seafront light up red from the British Airways i360 Viewing Tower to the Palace Pier and beyond in solidarity for everyone in the events industry affected by Covid-19. The activity includes all aspects of the industry from conferences, festivals, live music, exhibitions and begins in New Zealand to then travel around the world in local time.



Jacqui Partridge, from Partridge Events added: “it’s great to have the Brighton Music Conference on board bringing together live, electronic and conferences all together for this campaign.”



The Brighton activation is spearheaded by a core group of event professionals including the founder of creative event producers Partridge Events, Jacqui Partridge and Ian Silcock, Ian Baird founder of EPIC and Whiskey Bravo Productions and John Wallis from Reveries Events.



Each year Brighton hosts over 14 major events including Pride which contributes £20.5 million to the local economy and hosts 450,000 people over the weekend. A destination city for politicians, entertainment and music lovers, the Brighton Centre alone hosts 90 live events throughout the year for 250,000 people and 30 conferences and exhibitions for 50,000.



The City also hosts a range of festivals from the Fringe, to food and new music with the Great Escape Festival utilising over 80 venues to showcase unsigned bands plus Paddle Around the Pier, the largest free beach festival in Europe. Sporting events are also a feature with the marathon, half marathon and triathlon.



EventProfs can get involved from home on 30th by signing up to www.wemakeevents.com to receive information and ideas in support of the campaign.



