Etihad Airways and MCI Middle East joins forces to support the UAE's event industry

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has announced an agreement with MCI Middle East, one of the largest professional conference organisers operating globally, to be the official travel and destination management partner of its key events in 2021 and 2022.





Etihad will offer speaker and travel management services for all conferences serviced by MCI in Abu Dhabi. This new agreement allows exhibitors, speakers and visitors to purchase Etihad’s full conference package at a special rate, which includes event entrance, flights, hotel accommodation and ground transportation.



Hareb Al Muhairy, Senior Vice President Destination and Leisure Management, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “2020 has been a year like no other, and many conferences and events have turned to virtual formats over in-person conferences. We’re looking forward to working with MCI over the next two years as COVID-19 restrictions are eased and we begin to see events taking place on the ground in our home, Abu Dhabi.



“Abu Dhabi has rapidly grown its reputation as a world-class leader in the MICE industry and we will ensure a warm welcome, enriching experience and the very best of Arabian hospitality to all MCI visitors and participants as events resume.”



Ajay Bhojwani, Managing Director, MCI Middle East said: “Over the years, Abu Dhabi has strengthened its position as a world class MICE destination globally. And with several events being managed by us every year, we feel it is time for us to push harder to bring in more audiences to Abu Dhabi and have them experience Abu Dhabi in the best possible manner. As economies open globally, we think we need to put forward a new offering that will help travellers choose to visit Abu Dhabi before any other destination. And to make this happen, there cannot be a better partner than Etihad Airways who will look after our guests right from when they board the aircraft till they head back home.”



