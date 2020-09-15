D&D London announces new Bristol restaurant to be called Klosterhaus

Boston City Council, due toD&D London announced today that its new restaurant at Cabot Circus is to be named Klosterhaus and will open on Friday 2nd October. The restaurant has been developed within the landmark 18th century grade 1 listed Quakers Friars building, a short walk from Cabot Circus. The Restaurant, Bar and outdoor terraces will be open all day and will serve classic food paying homage to the dining scene of grand mittel-European cafes.





Customers will experience a restaurant spread over two floors connected by a central staircase and an island bar which will be the centrepiece of the ground floor. The restaurant interior has been designed by award-winning designers, Design LSM and will feature artwork by a collection of artists from Studio 2C Art consultancy. Inspired by the Bristol-Hannover connection, the artwork inventively mixes the earthy tones of early industrial imagery, with the rich colours of Renaissance and Old Masters portraits.



The outdoor terrace will be perfect for people-watching over the piazza. Klosterhaus will also feature a number of event spaces for business meetings and social events.



The menu, developed by Executive Head Chef Bjoern Wassmuth (from D&D London’s German Gymnasium) and Head Chef Rhys Grayson will be broad-ranging featuring some Mittel-European classics and German favourites inspired by Chef’s Bjoern’s German heritage. Both have worked closely with local suppliers to source produce such as beef from Meat Box, sourdough bread from Coombeshead Farm Bakery and all fish from Wing of St. Mawes.



Highlights from the lunch and dinner menus include appetisers like the Soused Herring with herring caviar, sweet mustard, potato & apple salad; authentic German chicken and veal schnitzels to sharing dishes such as the Slow Roasted Creedy Carver Free Range Duck, potato dumpling, braised red cabbage.



Equally, the brunch and dessert menus will offer something for everyone from the KH Breakfast of two eggs, Nürnberger sausage, cured crispy bacon, tomato and potato Rösti to traditional sweet treats Warm Apple Strudel, vanilla sauce and Milk Chocolate Gianduja Mousse, passion jam, coffee crumble and burnt milk ice cream.



To compliment, will be a curated wine list featuring European wines from both familiar and lesser known producers, including a vast selection of vegan, vegetarian and organic names.



Alongside a list of classics and creative cocktails such as the Hemingway Special (Havana 3yrs rum, Luxardo maraschino liquor, fresh lime, fresh grapefruit, the bar will feature a varied selection of German and local premium craft beers from Bristol Beer Factory. In true German style, an array of beers from the legendary 229 year old German brewery Rothaus located at an altitude of 1,000m deep in the Black Forest, can be enjoyed by the glass, mug or stein.



Des Gunewardena, Chairman and CEO of D&D London commented: “Quaker Friars is an absolute gem of a building and I hope that Klosterhaus will bring it to life. Bristol has a very exciting foodie scene and I hope that we can contribute to and become part of it. We are very pleased to be working again with Hammerson and are very supportive and enthusiastic about their plans for the overall development of Quakers Friars.”



Robert Hobbs, General Manager at Cabot Circus said: “We’re delighted to welcome D&D’s new restaurant and bar, Klosterhaus, to Cabot Circus and the City of Bristol. Klosterhaus, will open Friday 2nd October in the beautiful listed Friary building in Quakers Friars, which has been sympathetically restored inside to create a stunning new dining and bar experience in the heart of the city. It will definitely be the place to get those perfect Instagram shots. As well as a new dining experience for the city, the menu at Klosterhaus looks incredible; serving locally sourced produce which I am sure will go down well in our foodie city. We’re extremely pleased to be able to bring yet another premium brand to Cabot Circus and the city this year.”



Iain Mitchell, UK Commercial Director at Hammerson, said: “D&D continues to innovate in the restaurant scene and we are thrilled to have secured their first venture in the South West, which we know will be a huge draw for consumers and brands alike. Now, more than ever, we know that consumers are craving experiences, and Klosterhaus will really deliver that.” Klosterhaus has followed advice and guidance provided by the government, industry bodies and safety consultants and implemented relevant measures to ensure the restaurant is COVID-19 secure for both guests and its staff.



