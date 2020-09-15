Trade shows to resume in Istanbul

The fairs and exhibitions in Istanbul that attract people from all over the world resumed under strict hygiene rules and precautions due to pandemic. As one of the most beautiful cities in the world and leading business events & exhibition destinations; Istanbul is the meeting point for business world as well as tourists.





CNR Beauty & Wellness Fair became the first international fair to be opened in İstanbul after a six-months break. Implementing the safety and health regulations including social distancing, hygiene, and obligatory face masks, the Beauty & Wellness Fair expects to host 25.000 professionals in 3 days.



Organized for the 3rd time, the fair brings together beauty, healthcare and cosmetics sectors under one roof. The fair hosts local and foreign sector professionals, including beauty salon operators, managers, aestheticians, hospital and clinic dermatology unit managers. Visitors will have the opportunity to examine, test and compare new technological devices, trends and medical beauty products at the fair, where products of more than 500 brands are displayed.



“Safe Tourism” meets “Safe Business”

Since the beginning of 2020 summer season, Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism is supervising the implementation of the ‘Safe Tourism Certification Program’. This program defines and advises an extensive series of measures to be taken with regards to transportation and accommodation of all visitors who will spend their holidays in Turkey. The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey implements a similar safety program for all exhibition and fairs to be held in Turkey. Thanks to these 2 programs, visitors are able to fly, accommodate and participate to business meetings in Turkey within the most advanced health safety standards.



Turkey is a leading country in the meetings & incentives sector

Located between the EU, Central Asia, North Africa and the Middle East, Turkey is a leading country in the meetings and incentives sector, an experienced host destination for many years and continues to be one of the world’s preferred meeting points for international events. Meetings Industry in Turkey has increased at a fast pace- over the last 20 years, Istanbul has established itself as a “premier league” player in the international meetings market. Trade shows in Turkey bring partners together from all around the world.



