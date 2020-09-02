Virtual and hybrid services boost Warwick Conferences’ offering as doors re-open

Warwick Conferences has responded to the ever-changing requirements of event organisers and their delegates by adding three new services, to its award-winning portfolio.

Following the rise of online platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic - which allows both audiences and speakers to receive and deliver content remotely - Warwick Conferences has combined its experience and technical expertise to deliver a number of hybrid and online conferencing solutions.





Developed by Warwick Conferences, it will offer a flexible approach to future conferences and events, including services to accommodate online delegates participating from their homes, or online presenters streaming from overseas.



To accommodate the new services, a brand-new executive boardroom has been launched. The new space will incorporate innovative camera technology which follows the sound of the speaker, meaning those dialling in can see the speaker while they’re talking. The premium room is fitted with expansive windows, a dark wood walnut oval table and seats 12 individuals.



Warwick Conferences has recently opened its doors to meetings with up to 30 guests, in line with Government guidelines. The new offering will ensure that those unable to be in attendance physically can still get involved remotely.



The team at Warwick Conferences will work directly with event organisers to create a tailored event package that caters to the individual needs of each programme. Whether an event requires extra technical support or a studio setup for panellists, Warwick’s dedicated team will work with clients to ensure delegate wellbeing and event efficiency is maximised.



With previous experience of offering streaming with multi-camera broadcast setups, the event production team has further developed the pre-existing offer by transforming some of the larger spaces into broadcasting studios that can act as a hub for both online and hybrid events.



Paul Bartlett, Director of Warwick Conferences commented: “Building on the expertise of our wider team here at Warwick Conferences, we have worked together to offer a more dynamic range of services. This change has been brought about by the rise in demand for events to adapt to social distancing measures following the pandemic. Human interaction is at the core of the events industry, so we wanted to ensure that professionals were still able to connect and network safely following lockdown.



“Our experience of combining events with smart technology in the past to enable professionals from all over the world to be involved in events held at Warwick Conferences has meant that we have the knowledge and experience to provide a variety of packages to suit a wide range of needs.”



The new services will see Warwick Conferences offer a number of digital options, including:

· Hybrid Events: A physical conference with the opportunity for delegates and / or speakers to attend virtually at one of our venues (or off campus)



· Virtual Events: A conference held online with no delegates attending in person. Warwick Conferences host the event in the format defined by the client



· Small Hybrid Events (meetings and training): A physical event with the opportunity for some delegates to join remotely



