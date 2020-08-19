The Venues Collection is ‘Good to Go’ and hosting events

The Venues Collection (TVC) can today announce that many of their venues including Yarnfield Park, Kents Hill Park, Eastwood Hall and Milton Hill House are now open and hosting small, socially distanced training courses and events. Alexandra House and Sedgebrook Hall will be re-opening from 1st September.





TVC is accredited by Visit Britain’s ‘We’re Good To Go’ standard, which is the official UK mark to confirm that a tourism and hospitality business is following Government and industry COVID-19 guidelines and has a process in place to maintain cleanliness and aid social distancing. This accreditation is in addition to TVC’s own ‘Stay Safe, Feel Safe’ Charter, a six-point COVID secure standard that is designed to reassure delegates and keep everyone safe.



Joanne Barratt, Managing Director, The Venues Collection said: “We have seen an increase in customer confidence as enquiries come through for training events, small meetings and also some Christmas parties, however we are ever mindful of the current Government guidelines and making sure all of our customers are aware when they are making their enquiry. Our venues teams are also now conducting safe, physical show-rounds and we are starting to hold meetings, training sessions and apprenticeship courses. All of our venues are in easy to drive to, countryside locations which are proving popular with companies and delegates who are currently looking to reduce reliance on using public transport.”



NAPPI UK recently held a successful training event at Eastwood Hall, Managing Director Scott Edwards said: “I imagine there has been no more challenging a time to manage a venue. Feedback of participants and from my colleagues made specific reference to the quality of meals – I will add to that, enjoying both the lunch bag and the bento box during my short time with Eastwood Hall. The venue was clean and most importantly felt safe. I look forward to returning later in the year when hopefully the world is a lot less crazy!”



BPCA Training also recently held an event at Yarnfield Park, Tony Kemp said: “The work that had been put in to ensure that our event went smoothly and safely for all, was magnificent and all the processes put in place were managed superbly. We have had fantastic feedback from our delegates who really did appreciate all your efforts. We’re very much looking forward to coming back and will definitely be investigating what other training and events we can work with The Venues Collection on.”



*TVC’s own ‘Stay Safe, Feel Safe’ Charter is built around six key areas:

· A strict adherence to public health guidance on cleaning and hygiene.

· Detailed operational planning to ensure social distancing is possible and regulated. Each venue has every minimum and maximum social distancing event layout covered and The Venues Collection team has spent time working through CAD drawings and physically setting out new layout styles so organisers can see how this can work for their next event.

· That every venue maintains its commitment to quality food and drink, whilst offering tailored serving packages that respect social distancing, and ensure good hygiene is paramount.

· Anything deemed non-essential in meeting and hotel rooms e.g. stationery will be removed, but can still be provided on request, subject to availability.

· That every member of the team gets special training and temperature checks to ensure they can work with organisers and delegates to keep everyone safe.

· All this is supporting The Venues Collection ‘Book with Confidence’ promise to make sure that every event gets the flexible, best rate it deserves.



The Venues Collection is a group of eight affordable purpose-built conference and training centres located in central England in out of town locations. Each venue offers a range of pre-orderable, delicious grab and go food options too – including bento boxes, and ‘soup and a sandwich’. Menus are revised every fortnight to create variety.



