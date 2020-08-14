Rebuilding confidence at Meet in Malaysia @ Malaysia Business Events Week

Meet in Malaysia @ Malaysia Business Events Week (MBEW), will once again bring enormous impact in developing Malaysia’s business events tourism sector. Brought to you by Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), MBEW will take place on 24 and 25 August 2020 at the World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur.





The flagship event will be officiated by YB Dato' Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Malaysia together with YBhg. Dato’ Dr. Noor Zari Hamat, Secretary General of MOTAC and Chairman of MyCEB and YBrs. Encik Mohd Zamri bin Mat Zain, Deputy Secretary General of MOTAC Malaysia.



Themed “Rebuilding Confidence”, MBEW is about to rebuild the confidence to make business events as what it was used to be after the Covid-19 outbreak. The country is ready to be back actively in hosting business events again while curbing the spread of the virus by following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to always ensure that Malaysia forges ahead progressively as Asia’s Business Events Hub.



This time around, MBEW is about to take issues on surviving during crisis times and how to revive the economy on business events industry specifically and economic sector generally.



Following MyCEB’s recent initiative, Meet in Malaysia that was launched recently, the campaign is designed to help the industry players by supporting homegrown regional, national and international business events and to inspire local organisers to continue planning for international audiences. Malaysia is progressively reviving the business events industry by preparing and implementing comprehensive tourism recovery plans, strengthening destination resilience, encouraging innovation and investments in the tourism sector.



These are ways to increase the competency and the professionalism for business events stakeholders after the pandemic that has occurred and affected most of the industry players. As a national bureau, MyCEB ensures rigorous safety measures are in place. The Bureau plays a role in stimulating the economy through promoting domestic tourism before the international borders re-open.



In conjunction with MBEW, MyCEB will be having the APEC Seminar on 24 August and BE Exchange session on 25 August. Consequently, MyCEB will be co-hosting the Social Media Conference and Meet in Malaysia @ Shangri-La on 26 August at Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur, and IAPCO webEDGE on 27 August at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.



