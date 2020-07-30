Rick Stein's Marlborough restaurant to reopen following 25% reduction in rent by landlord

Following the announcement that the Rick Stein Marlborough restaurant would be forced to close for good, the landlord has come forward and agreed a reduction in rent to save the business.

In June 2020, it was announced that the restaurant would be forced to close its doors permanently, due to the increased financial strain during a period of lockdown following the outbreak of COVID-19.





However, the landlord of Lloran House in which the restaurant is housed was keen to support the surivial of the restaurant, and after seeing the devastation the crisis has caused the hospitality industry, they decided to offer a lifeline to the business.



Together,the landlord and their agent have helped the restaurant reopen permanently: waiving some rental arrears and reducing their rent by nearly 25%. On speaking of the agreement the landlord said: “It’s the right thing to do for Marlborough, the customers and staff and we hope we have helped save a great restaurant”.



The reduction in rent means that the restaurant will now reopen permanetly and all of its 39 staff have been invited to return to their jobs at the restaurant – 25 of whom are already confirmed to come back upon reopening.



The landlord was “devastated” when the Rick Stein company informed them that they would need to surrender the lease of the building. “I was proud to take them as a tenant a few years ago I felt that the restaurant would be a great addition to the High Street in Marlborough and they did an amazing refurbishment of the building, the new interiors were stunning.”.



On the news that their landlord would make sacrifice a large part of the rent to support their business, Rick Stein says: “I’m delighted that our landlord in Marlborough made such a generous offer. I had resigned myself to losing the restaurant and our wonderful team and I am so pleased that we can reopen.”.



And Jill Stein says: “ I think it is a wonderful site in a beautiful market town. Kate, Ed and I put a huge amount of thought into the look and feel of Rick Stein Marlborough and I am relieved that we will be reopening very soon."



Rick Stein’s restaurant in Marlborough opened in October 2016, and quickly established itself as a destination within Marlborough, housed on its bustling high street. Before opening, the building underwent an extensive refurbishment, with interior designer and co-founder of the Rick Stein restaurant group, Jill Stein leading on the redesign, alongside her and Rick’s eldest son, (Ed) and his wife (Kate) –both also designers.



Like all the Rick Stein restaurants – Marlborough aims to simply serve the finest Cornish seafood, in a relaxed, familiar environment, with dishes from Rick’s cookbooks and travels, as well as newer creations from son, and Chef Director of the restaurants, Jack Stein. The wine and drinks are chosen by Director, son Charlie Stein.



The official reopening date is to be announced soon.



