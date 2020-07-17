 Rick Stein team launches Stein’s on the Quay: a new pop-up seafood restaurant in Padstow

Boasting stunning views across the Camel Estuary, the Rick Stein team are bringing Stein’s on the Quay to Padstow for summer 2020. Head Chef Nick Evans and his team are serving up the freshest Cornish catch of the day at the new pop-up restaurant, now open to the public.





Stein’s on the Quay is located in the space previously used for Rick Stein’s Cookery School which unfortunately can’t reopen until autumn due to social distancing regulations. The bright and airy space has been transformed into a casual dining spot, open from Wed-Sun 5-9pm.Utilising the live cooking station at the back of the restaurant, Nick Evans is finishing and plating dishes live in the dining room, allowing customers to experience a bit of the theatre usually reserved for the kitchen.



The concise menu, created by Chef Director Jack Stein, is a love letter to the famed fish and seafood of Cornwall, sourced only metres from the table. Guests can feast on Porthilly oysters, served with Hog Island dressing or traditional shallot vinegar, harvested from the Camel Estuary below. Other starters include Cornish crab wakame with cucumber salad and wasabi mayonnaise; Jack’s ceviche of bass with chipotle, pomegranate seeds and coriander and a Prawn cocktail with tomato and cucumber.



For mains, Nick and his team are serving up lobsters landed only 200m from the table in a classic Lobster thermidor. There is also the option to go all out with a Fruit de mer platter, including crevettes, mussels, prawns, crab claws, oysters and scallops, served with the traditional condiments. Other mains include Meen kulambu, a fragrant south Indian cod curry; Moules frites and Goujons of lemon sole with tartare sauce. To accompany the dishes, Wine and Beverage Director, Charlie Stein has curated a list of delicious summery wines which pair perfectly with the seafood heavy menu.



Talking on the opening, Charlie said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we’ve managed to turn around Stein’s on the Quay in such a short amount of time. When we heard that restaurants were able to reopen but the cookery school would have to remain shut for the time being, it seemed like the most logical solution to utilise the amazing space we have up here. I’m really proud of the menu, it’s simple but delicious food which lets the spanking fresh seafood and fish do the talking. If I were on holiday in Padstow, this is exactly what I would want to eat overlooking the estuary, with a good glass of wine in hand.”



Tables at Stein’s on the Quay are available for up to four guests from no more than two households.



