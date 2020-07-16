Québec City will welcome International Life Science Event

The Québec City Convention Centre is pleased to announce that an international scientific conference will take place in Québec City in 2022, thanks to the hard work, determination and involvement of 2 researchers from Université Laval, members of Québec City’s Ambassadors’ Club.





From June 22 to 26, 2022, some 500 scientists from more than 30 countries will travel to Québec City to participate in ISEK XXIV, the International Society for Electrophysiology and Kinesiology’s biennial conference. This forum brings together clinicians and scientists linked by a common desire to study the control of human movement and the neuromuscular system.



We owe this excellent news for Québec City’s meeting and event industry and its impact on our key industries to Laurent Bouyer and Jean-Sébastien Roy, two professors from the Rehabilitation Department of the Faculty of Medicine at Université Laval, who are also researchers at the Centre interdisciplinaire de recherche en réadaptation et intégration sociale (CIRRIS). The latter will co-chair the event. The local organizing committee will include colleagues from Université Laval and expert researchers in the fields of rehabilitation, engineering, neurophysiology and biomechanics.



This will only be the 4th time in 54 years that the ISEK has been held in Canada; the first edition took place in Montréal in 1968. Since then, the international conference has been traveling between North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.



