“Made in Berlin” shows how events with hygiene concept work

First live customer event implementing the new COVID-19 hygiene and safety protocols

How can events be held in times of Corona? After the implementation of the new hygiene guidelines, the theory was put into practice at a physical event for the first time. The Berlin event and congress industry was the first in Germany to show how events can be held in compliance with all hygiene standards.





During the first live event on 9 July, the visitBerlin Berlin Convention Office together with the visitBerlin Convention Partner e.V. and representatives of the visitBerlin Partner Hotel e.V. introduced the new hygiene guidelines to the Berlin MICE industry. At the “TIPI am Kanzleramt”, as well as the “KPM Quartier”, they presented how the hygiene framework concept can be put into practice. The principle: those who implement the guidelines offer high safety standards for conferences, meetings and congresses.



The positive feedback from the participants shows the importance of putting this step into practice:

Sebastian Slamka, Bundesverband Digitale Wirtschaft e.V.: „The visitBerlin “Made in Berlin” event demonstrated clearly how creating experiences is still possible even when keeping distance and following all hygiene protocols. This experience encourages us to let physical events take place again.”



Anett Ganswindt, JOKMOK & LITE LIFE GmbH: “A heartfelt thank you to visitBerlin for realizing this event in such a short time. Corona has upset the plans of the entire event industry. I am taking away a lot of input for upcoming events and can now convince my clients with more certainty to carry out events without hesitation even in these times.”



The organizers of this pioneering event were also satisfied:

Marco Oelschlegel, Director Conventions of the visitBerlin Berlin Convention Office: “With our first customer event, we showed that targeted and attractive events are possible even in this new era. Together with our partners, we are setting a signal for the industry. The conditions for safe events are now given with the official openings, industry standards and the overall high quality standard of the Berlin MICE industry.”



Marko Schilp, Second Chairman, visitBerlin Convention Partner e.V.: “In developing the hygiene framework concept, we translated the general requirements of the Containment Measures Ordinance for Berlin into a framework that is relevant to the MICE industry and led the way into uncharted territory. Anyone who wants to start planning their event can do so now with clear guidelines. All that needs to be done is tailoring the hygiene framework concept to your specific event: Everyone who orients themselves on it when creating their specific hygiene concept is on safe terrain.“



