Make Venues attains industry accreditation for Covid-19 processes

Makes Venues has secured Visit England’s ‘We’re Good to Go’ accreditation, recognising the extensive preparations its three venues have made ahead of re-opening.

The ‘We’re Good To Go’ industry standard and supporting mark recognises businesses across the sector that have demonstrated adherence to the respective Government and Public Health guidance.





Companies are required to carry out a Covid-19 risk assessment and check they have the required processes in place.



David Vaughton, Managing Director at Make Venues said: “This is all about reassurance for our customers, and their delegates. We’re incredibly proud of the preparations we’ve made across our venues, but it’s important we continue to gain third party endorsement. We continue to talk at great length about our duty of care to our staff, partners and our guests and we’re delighted that Visit England has created a platform to give organisers even greater confidence in what we’re doing.”



Make Venues has three sites; Broadway House in London, Engineers’ House in Bristol and Woodland Grange in Leamington Spa. The teams across all three spaces have invested in detailed preparations for the reopening of the hospitality industry. A new Covid-19 policy, risk assessment and guidance are available to customers.



