Speakers from Pernod Ricard, General Mills, Philips and Volkswagen Announced for Experiential Marketing Conference

The first signings to its speaker line-up have been announced for new event, Exceptional Experiences, a two-day conference dedicated to experiential marketing and brand experience. The new event is supported by ILEA as exclusive association partner and will take place at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona from 2-3 December alongside IBTM World.





Many of the world’s best-known brands are supporting the event, with a speaker roster of 21 industry experts that so far includes: Guy Lomas, Head of Global Experience Marketing, Philips; Arjoon Bose, Europe-Australasia Head of Culture and Brand Experience, General Mills; Cesar Alvarez, VP Brand Experience, Luxury and Lifestyle, Melia Hotels; Jeanette Asteborg, Marketing Director, Volkswagen Group; Anthony Duckworth, Director – International Experiential Market from American Express, Global Commercial Services and Kenny Hyslop, Head of Experiential Marketing from Pernod Ricard.



The first keynote speaker to be confirmed is Timo Kiuru, Global Creative Director, The Unthinkable, who will deliver a session on ‘why experiential matters for marketers – more than ever and what’s next’. Timo helps businesses push aside mediocrity and become truly innovative, and has worked with global brands such as Samsung, SK-II, McLaren, Microsoft, Mini and Nokia.



Exceptional Experiences will combine the very latest knowledge and insights on trends, creativity and measuring success to inform marketing strategy, with brand activation case studies and showcases of some of the latest thinking, technology and services that marketers can tap into to deliver meaningful in-person brand experiences.



The event will be engaging and interactive and will bring together the creative live events community with experiential marketers from across Europe. It will act as a platform to come to together as an industry to define the future, celebrate innovation and to share best practice and learnings.



Natalie Whittaker, Event Lead – Exceptional Experiences, said: “The industry has undoubtedly changed but it gives us an opportunity for innovation. Using creativity, we strongly believe that experiential and personalised experiences are going to play an even more important role in marketing as businesses recover from the effects of this global pandemic. We’re incredibly excited by our growing speaker line-up and the industry support we received and look forward to delivering what will be a safe and inspiring event at a time when there will be a real appetite for insight, connections and ideas.”



The event will run alongside Reed’s market-leading business events trade show, IBTM World which takes place from 1-3 December at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona. Fira recently announced it is reopening for events from September, with a range of protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of visitors. For more information, or to register interest, visit: https://www.exceptionalexperiences.net/.



