Rural retreats return to Costa Cálida as paradores reopen in time for summer

Tourists looking for something a little out of the ordinary, while escaping the hustle and bustle of a major hotel, can now flee to Murcia’s rural parador for a mix of sunshine, culture, leisure and relaxation, with prices starting at just €65 a night.





The Spanish government has recently announced that paradores can reopen, subject to strict safety guidelines to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 and other possible infections.



A parador is a type of luxury hotel – usually located in a converted historic building such as a monastery or castle, or in a modern building with a panoramic view of a historic and monumental city – which usually features impressive architecture, with an aim of protecting the Spanish cultural and historical heritage.



The Costa Cálida, or warm coast, in the region of Murcia, is home to the inland Parador de Lorca, which offers a great value stay within the Lorca Castle estate. With unique, spacious accommodation and a wide range of local activities for the whole family to enjoy, it’s a great option for those looking for a slightly different rural and cultural holiday.



To ensure the safety of all guests and members of staff, each parador is following thorough hygiene and cleaning requirements and providing hand washing and sanitising facilities and PPE, such as masks, where needed.



Other safety measures put in place include online check-in, protective screens at reception, and the switch to à la carte from buffets in restaurants.



Lorca, there are plenty of magnificent pieces of architecture and monuments to visit – including free-to-enter museums, squares, palaces, notable buildings and churches – as well as idyllic walking and cycling hotspots and activities off the coast such as kayaking, scuba diving and cliff jumping.



Another stunning and safe holiday destination set to reopen is the Hospedería Rural Bajo el Cejo, which again offers charming accommodation surrounded by nature and impressive landscapes.



The Bajo El Cejo is located in Alhama de Murcia, which is next to the breathtaking natural terrain of the Sierra Espuña Regional Park. Be at one with nature in this area with more beautiful hiking and cycling routes, as well as climbing, paragliding or birdwatching.



Among the activities deemed ‘safe’ by the local authorities, try a birdwatching experience in the Sierra Espuña Regional Park, where you will likely catch the colony of eagles which live there. While a guided walk through Valle de Leiva, a spectacular mountain and valley, will cost just €15.



A spokesperson for the Instituto de Turismo de la Región de Murcia, said: “A parador is a great alternative to a busy major hotel to ease tourists back into holidays and get the break that everyone deserves after a tough period. They are a brilliant and safe option for a first family getaway.



“We want to give people the chance to relive the experiences they have missed so much in the safest destination possible, with all the guarantees, which is why we have introduced some fantastic offers for a great-value trip to kickstart your summer.”



The parador summer offers, from €65 a night, are available from Thursday, June 25, 2020, to Friday, July 31, 2020. More information can be found at: www.parador.es/es/oferta-especial-veraneadores-paradores-65-euros-noche



