Warwick Castle to reopen Saturday 6 June

Extensive programme in place to ensure site is Covid-secure

Warwick Castle will be amongst the first UK attractions to reopen its gates to the public following easing of lockdown restrictions. While indoor areas remain off-limits for the time being, the extensive grounds and gardens around the iconic Castle will provide a welcome destination for visitors keen to take a day trip away from home.





From Saturday 6th June, guests will be able to explore over 64 acres of stunning ‘Capability’ Brown landscaped gardens, including riverside strolls along the Avon and the famous Peacock Garden with its resident flock of over 20 peacocks.



More adventurous visitors can climb the Conqueror’s Fortress, which is the highest point of the estate, to capture incredible views across the beautiful Midlands countryside and Warwick itself. Whilst the usual shows and indoor attractions aren’t reopening just yet, the castle’s renowned birds of prey will still be undertaking their daily exercise and training for the full reopening, so visitors may be lucky enough to see them whilst on site.



Covid-secure processes in place

A number of key processes have been implemented to ensure visitor safety including:

• Increased health and safety procedures for enhanced cleaning of all areas including toilets and seating, introduction of one-way systems supported by clear wayfinding, social distancing markers and sanitiser stations

• Entry will be dependent on advance online booking only, with availability subject to new daily maximum capacities to ensure allowance for social distancing. Temperature spot-checks may be carried out.

• Contactless payment for food and drink, from takeaway outlets offering snacks, hot and cold drinks and ice cream

• Activity kits on sale for families to find all the fun while exploring the outside areas

• Toilets will be available to guests on a one-in-one-out basis



‘Baby steps’ to full reopening

As part of global leisure company Merlin Entertainments, the castle has benefited from advice from colleagues across the globe, including those in countries where restrictions have already eased allowing attractions to reopen, on how best to reopen in line with new safety requirements ensuring the safety of all visitors.



Open exclusively for the first weekend to Merlin Annual Pass Holders - the Castle will be open for pre-booked tickets from 8 June onwards.



Divisional Director Nick Blofeld says “After ten weeks of closure, we can’t wait to reopen our gates and share the beauty of the Castle’s outdoor spaces with guests again. Warwick Castle uniquely offers a rich history and over 60 acres of rolling grounds, we are anticipating our loyal guests across the Midlands and beyond will be really excited to return to the Castle and have a taste of normality, even if it is two swords apart.”



We are delighted to be amongst the first attractions able to reopen to the public, albeit on a limited basis for the time being. These first ‘baby steps’ are a really positive sign for us, the wider industry and indeed the general public and we can now start to rediscover everything that this country has to offer.”



