ConferenceLeeds launches virtual tours for Leeds leading venues

ConferenceLeeds, the conferencing and events bureau for the city of Leeds, is delighted to launch its new campaign, Virtual Leeds, as a response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign, which is now live on ConferenceLeeds’ new website, is offering organisers the chance to ‘experience the exceptional’ via a digital tour of its most iconic venues across the city which can be enjoyed from the comfort of their own home.





By visiting Virtual Leeds, users will be able to explore some of Leeds’ most iconic venues, providing them with an accurate visual representation of any venue of their choosing. Featuring national museum The Royal Armouries, the iconic Queens Hotel and the cultural Northern Ballet as it celebrates its 50th anniversary, amongst many others, the campaign enables visitors to travel across the city’s leading venues, exploring one room to the next, all from the comfort of home.



By filling the absence of personal one-on-one venue show-rounds due to the pandemic with a digitally-focused approach, ConferenceLeeds has been able to continue supporting conference organisers as well as connecting with the wider conference industry as a whole, ultimately building on the strength of Leeds’ reputation as a leading conference destination.



The launch of Virtual Leeds follows ConferenceLeeds’ new website and refreshed brand proposition, which was created to further position Leeds as a leading conferencing destination through an enhanced digital presence and integrated marketing strategy, in conjunction with its partners across the city.



Claire Heap, Head of ConferenceLeeds, commented: “We’re absolutely delighted to have launched Virtual Leeds on our new website. Amidst the global pandemic, the UK’s conference and events industry has been quick to adapt to a more digital approach, and the launch of Virtual Leeds is a true reflection of this. By offering an enhanced digital service, we are able to continue supporting conference organisers and connect with the wider conference industry as a whole. In showcasing the very best that Leeds has to offer, we hope to continue to build upon Leeds as a conferencing destination, but it is able to return stronger and more resilient than ever before. We hope that everyone gets involved with Virtual Leeds and tells us all about their experience using the hashtag on Twitter, #ConnectWithConferenceLeeds.”



