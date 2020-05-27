Online ABPCO AGM, roundtables and showcases sit at heart of digital content offering

All round learning has been a focus of ABPCO’s digital content in recent weeks, giving PCOs an opportunity to grow their knowledge and experience, despite the challenges of lockdown and COVID-19.





The frequent content also provides outlets for conversation and sharing with colleagues and peers - helping members maintain a sense of community and a forum for sharing best practice.



The events reflect ABPCO’s ongoing support for its members through a significant digital content offering.



ABPCO’s extensive list of upcoming online events include:

• 3 June - Tackling climate change in partnership with Ken Kelling

• 11 June - Navigating the New Normal in partnership with EventWell

• 17 June - Developing Robust Event Managers in partnership with Mosaic Events

• 18 June - The Destination Showcase, this will be a full day of interactive learning and content delivered by a range of the UK’s leading conference and event locations including:

· Visit Aberdeen

· Glasgow Convention Bureau

· London & Partners

· Meet Cambridge

· Newcastle Gateshead

· Visit Belfast

· English Riviera

· Visit Wales



· 26th June - The AGM will be an opportunity for the entire ABPCO membership to gather, reflect on the previous year and learn about future plans for the association.



ABPCO Association Director, Heather Lishman comments: “The ABPCO community continues to respond positively and optimistically to the ongoing business challenges we are all currently facing. Our sense of belonging has never been stronger and we continue to deliver bespoke learning opportunities on a range of topics relevant to business both now and moving forward. The content we have pulled together over the coming weeks reflects the best the industry has to offer and I look forward to learning alongside our members.”



Previous successful online events include:

• Regional coffee hours – regular sessions where members can drop in for a chat

• Keeping your businesses afloat (25 March), in partnership with Clearview Corporate and Nexus Collections

• To communicate or not to communicate… that is the question (02 April), in partnership with Soaring Worldwide

• PCOs – what do you want, what do you really, really want? (13 May), in partnership with Barbican, Glasgow Convention Bureau and Visit Belfast

• Sustainable Waste Management in Venues – The Opportunity! (20 May), in partnership with Michael Foreman



