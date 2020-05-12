‘July, We’re Ready to Go’

Make Venues has committed to being ‘ready to go’ from early July following the statement from the government on Sunday evening. The venue group, which was one of the first to close its doors early in the spring, is now committed to reopening them, alongside government guidelines, as soon as possible.





‘Although the lock down has been devastating for the industry, we’ve remained positive and productive,” commented David Vaughton, Managing Director, Make Venues. “We have a new strategy that will serve our customers, and their delegates, well in a post shut down world, and we are making investments that support upweighted technological capacity and hardware, and operational promises we’ll be making around cleanliness. They will all be ready for when we return.”



During the closure the venue group was also beneficiary to further accreditations from the BVA BDRC Venue Verdict tables, having once again received a gold standard, and will be reassuring customers that the same levels of quality will be applied to operational support around social distancing, continued cleaning of the venues and its investment in technology to support hybrid or twinned meetings.



“When we closed, we made one promise to ourselves as a leadership team; that we would be positive, proactive, innovative and customer-centric,” continued David. “We’re almost launching a new business when we return, one that has been working with our customers to create a venue for a very different meetings and events industry. We can’t wait to share it with our customers.”



Make Venues will be sharing more of its post-Covid-19 strategy in the coming months, with innovations around food & drink, and the development of new agency working partnerships, among the many innovations that will sit alongside it’s investments in technology and hygiene safety.



