IFEMA postpones Mobility Car Experience

This major motor event will be delayed due to the circumstances caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.

Given the present circumstances caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, IFEMA will have to postpone Mobility Car Experience (MCE), the new platform for the automotive industry and future mobility, initially scheduled for 5th to 10th May.





Given the changing situation worldwide, over the coming weeks, Ifema will discuss with exhibitors to reach a consensus and announce alternative dates. This will allow us to stage the event in a more favourable context and aligned with our commitment to provide the sector with a tool for stimulating business recovery, and provide the general public with a learning space to help them to decide on the most suitable type of vehicle for their needs and lifestyle.



To make this a reality, we are focusing on continuing all our efforts to prepare this unique event with a strong interactive component and experiences. Part of this effort is to keep publishing news from companies about the advances that are driving the new mobility in a market with enormous potential such as that offered by Madrid.



IFEMA would like to explain that it is taking part in a major initiative to set up an emergency hospital. It is making its infrastructure and services available to local and regional governments to build the hospital in collaboration with its suppliers. The hospital will care for over 5000 patients and provide 1500 places for the homeless, in line with IFEMA’s commitment to society and industry. This effort will help society return to normal as soon as possible and contribute to restoring our trade fair platforms as an instrument and a lever that will support recovery and strengthen much-needed commercial, personal and international relations.



