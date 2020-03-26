SG Clean Quality Mark extended to Tourism and Lifestyle Businesses as part of nationwide efforts to uplift sanitation and hygiene

Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board target the tourism, food and retail sectors to come on board SG Clean, starting with Orchard Road

In light of the on-going Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) situation, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) have rolled out the SG Clean quality mark to the tourism and lifestyle sectors. Among the first to be certified are those along the popular Orchard Road shopping belt, which include food and retail businesses in malls such as Plaza Singapura and ION Orchard; Grand Hyatt Singapore; and the Singapore Visitor Centre @orchardgateway.





Establishments like Charles & Keith, Golden Village, Jean Yip Hub, Jumbo Seafood, McDonald’s and TungLok are on board SG Clean. Two other hotels outside of Orchard Road have also been certified – Village Hotel Sentosa and Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa.



Grand Hyatt Singapore and several businesses at Plaza Singapura received their SG Clean quality mark today from Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Education – following a visit to the premises. Over the next few months, ESG and STB will encourage more than 37,000 businesses within the tourism and lifestyle sectors to sign up for the SG Clean certification programme.



The SG Clean campaign is a government effort to rally businesses and the public to uphold good sanitation standards and hygiene practices. In February 2020, the National Environment Agency (NEA) began rolling out the SG Clean quality mark at hawker centres and coffee shops, with support from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA). The SG Clean quality mark will focus on certifying establishments that experience heavy human traffic on a daily basis, such as shopping malls, hotels, tourist attractions, conference venues, preschools, schools and transport nodes. It is backed by ESG and STB, together with government agencies like the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), Ministry of Education (MOE), Ministry of Transport (MOT) and non-governmental organisation partners such as the Public Hygiene Council.



Ms Choy Sauw Kook, Director-General, Quality & Excellence, Enterprise Singapore, commented, “While many businesses have adopted their own precautionary measures, SG Clean goes a step further to ensure that these establishments meet the baseline of good industry practices. SG Clean can help to instil confidence in Singaporeans to shop and dine, and support our local businesses. Beyond that, ESG also encourages businesses to uphold such good sanitation and hygiene practices for the long term.”



Mr Keith Tan, Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board, said, “Over the next two months, STB aims to audit and certify 570 hotels, attractions, and other tourism establishments. The SG Clean quality mark sends a strong signal to both locals and visitors that our tourism businesses take their cleanliness and hygiene very seriously and are committed to maintaining these high standards as a ‘new normal’ for the future. We hope that this gives locals and visitors peace of mind to go out and enjoy all that Singapore has to offer, and to show support to our tourism businesses and workers during this challenging time.”



To be certified, businesses have to go through a seven-point checklist tailored to the requirements and operations in the various sectors. These cover the appointment of an SG Clean manager to oversee the establishment’s practices, temperature and health screening of employees, arrangements for engagement of external personnel such as suppliers and contractors, implementation of cleanliness and hygiene practices, as well as complying with health and travel advisories, guidelines and government orders on COVID-19. (Refer to Annex B: SG Clean checklists for hotels, and food and retail businesses) ESG and STB have appointed qualified, independent assessment organisations to certify that participating establishments have met these requirements, and continue to maintain these practices. Businesses assessed to have met the criteria will be awarded the SG Clean quality mark. Assessment and certification are complimentary for businesses.



Interested businesses are encouraged to sign up for the certification programme. More information on SG Clean, including details of the checklists and contacts of the appointed assessors, can be found at http://sgclean.gov.sg.



