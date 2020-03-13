Malaysia secured 155 business events for next six years

Business events in Malaysia would not be made possible particularly with the establishment of Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB). Over the past decade, the bureau has strengthened Malaysia’s position as Asia’s Business Events Hub and placed Malaysia as top 35 countries for number of meetings worldwide, meanwhile Kuala Lumpur ranked top 10 for Asia Pacific according to the International Congress & Convention Association (ICCA) 2018 report.





To date, Malaysia has 11 major convention centres including the largest venue, Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) which could accommodate up to 50,000 delegates at a time. With strong support from the Government and industry players, several meeting venues were upgraded such as Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), Mandarin Oriental Hotel Kuala Lumpur, InterContinental Hotel Kuala Lumpur & Renaissance Hotel Kuala Lumpur, and new facilities to be introduced such as Ipoh Convention Centre and Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC).



In line with the evolving of COVID-19, the Government through Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia has implemented series of measures such as travel advisory & health advisory to the public to continue business events in the country. This is followed by recognition from the World Health Organization (WHO), commended Malaysia’s preparedness and ability to address COVID-19.



Leading the way, MyCEB welcome the newly appointed minister, YB Dato’ Hajah Nancy binti Shukri as Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) Malaysia to lead the industry and confident that the business events segment will soar higher under her experienced leadership.



MyCEB is actively playing its active role in creating efforts, especially through the business events community. Together with the efforts, the bureau is pleased to announce the country’s success in securing 155 business events (BE) for the next six years from 2020 to 2026.



Under the leadership of Dato’ Sri Abdul Khani as the new Chief Executive Officer, he said that the achievement is highly attributed to all BE players who have built trusts, instilled confidence and proven reliability to an international audience.



“The current standing of 155 business events secured by Malaysia is impressive as it is slated to be participated by around 368,000 delegates, generating RM2.39 billion in estimated economic impact,” stated the CEO.



Some conferences Malaysia can look forward to includes the Congress of the Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) 2021, Conference of the International Society of Travel Medicine (CISTM) 2021 and the Congress of the International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) 2022.



In the Corporate Meetings and Incentives segment, Malaysia will welcome an estimated 26 groups (as of 4 March 2020) and around 30 exhibitions have been secured.



“To nail the string of prominent events, MyCEB and our counterparts work tirelessly to have enough touch points with the targeted audience. For this year, we will be supporting 103 business events, including Asiawater Expo & Forum 2020, International Congress of the World Federation of Hemophilia 2020, Offshore Technology Conference Asia 2020 and many more. Our support comes in the form of strategic bid advice, marketing, networking and subventions,” explained Dato’ Sri Khani.



He continued, “We hope the COVID-19 situation will subside soon, and in the meantime, I would like to urge all industry players to adhere to Ministry of Health Malaysia’s guidelines and procedures and we look forward to becoming the travel destination of choice when travel frequencies are restored.”



With these efforts well on its way, MyCEB remains strong and will continue to strengthen the BE industry especially when the Bureau’s 2019 Key Performance Index met and overachieved by 37 percent and urge the industry partners to remain strong while the Government implement the stimulus package which has been announced earlier.



