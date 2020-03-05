‘Business as Usual’ for Kents Hill Park

Countrywide Plc, Babcock and Milton Keynes University Hospital are amongst the first companies returning to Kents Hill Park in Milton Keynes this week as the conference centre reopens for business.





Earlier in February, the site had been operated in conjunction with the NHS and Public Health England as part of the Government’s repatriation of British Citizens and their families from China. Those guests, who all tested negative for Coronavirus, have now left.



Simon Thatcher, General Manager, Kents Hill Park said: “We are delighted to welcome our conference and meeting clients back to our venue. We would like to thank the local community who have provided fantastic support throughout, in particular the many local businesses who have offered their help or provided donations of books, games and toys for the guests. In addition, we are grateful to our clients and regular guests who have shown their support during these extraordinary circumstances.



“We would also like to recognise the hard work of our colleagues, who worked tirelessly to provide support to the Government health agencies to ensure the guests were well looked after despite the challenging circumstances. We are proud to have been able to work alongside the NHS and support the Government during this time.”



A specialist cleaning contractor has undertaken a deep clean of the centre and now it’s back to ‘business as usual’ this week for clients and staff. Public Health England confirmed all guests had tested negative for the Coronavirus and accordingly the site is safe to return to usual operations.



