‘House of eve’ launch date announced

Event creating digital platform eve will be realised in full three-dimensional format on Tuesday 10th March when ‘House of eve’ is launched. 41 Portland Place is set to host the inaugural event and will welcome organisers, corporate event planners, agents, PA’s, EA’s and VA’s to this one-day immersive experience.





House of eve will showcase 34 venues with capacities of up to 2,400 that currently sit on the platform.



The day will begin at 7.30am with a Workshop & Workout featuring yoga and a workshop from Spa from Ordinary, with a power breakfast served by CH&CO. Chef Rob Milligan will be on hand to talk about healthy ways to start the day and be available throughout to answer any menu planning conundrums organisers may have.



eve will open her doors fully at 8.30am. On top of the venues there will be summer and Christmas party suggestions from Ultimate Experience, production ideas from Full Circle and a number of new experiences for guests to try throughout the day. Guests will be able to sample a range of innovative food ideas created by eve’s venues from CH&CO and Create with menus delivered by QR codes to avoid printing.



Managing director, eve by CH&CO, Katy Thompson said “eve is much more than a digital platform, eve understands the resonance of face-to-face relationships to build trust and produce great events. House of eve is an all-encompassing collaboration of all the individual aspects of eve that power together to create incredible events. Eve isn’t about being good, she’s about creating excellence.”



Organisers can attend House of eve by emailing: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. House of eve closes at 7.30pm, nearest tube is Oxford Circus. Planners can keep up to date with eve’s antics by following #goaskeve on Instagram.



Thanks go to eve’s partners including: Bewley’s coffee for eve’s coffee shop, GC Couture for eve’s afternoon tea experience, Rum & Sugar for eve’s rum shack, Spa from Ordinary, Full Circle, Print Logic and Blank Canvas.



