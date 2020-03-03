World Engineering Day to fall on 4th March every year

Legacies from business events go beyond the economic benefit

Engineers around the world will be celebrated tomorrow at the inaugural World Engineering Day, highlighting their achievements, world contribution and to improve public understanding of how engineering and technology is central to modern life and sustainable development.





This launch of the annual celebration represents a significant legacy announced at the opening ceremony of The World Engineers Convention (WEC) 2019 held in Melbourne late last year.



Led by the World Federation of Engineering Organizations President Marlene Kanga and supported by over 40 nations, UNESCO approved the launch of a ‘World Engineering Day’ for Sustainable Development to fall on March 4th every year starting in 2020, coinciding with the founding of WFEO.



World Engineering Day is an opportunity to celebrate engineering and encourage young people to consider engineering as a career in which science and mathematics can be applied to solve problems.



Proposed outcomes also include demonstrating high-achieving female engineers throughout the ages, addressing the gender imbalance, engaging with industry and government, and building awareness of the need for extra engineering capacity in developing countries.



Melbourne Convention Bureau CEO, Julia Swanson said, “This is a terrific legacy to emerge from the World Engineering Convention. Business events help industry deliver their goals; acting as levers to launch new initiatives and this is an example of how conferences serve as platforms for the implementation of impactful decisions.”



The WEC 2019 took place from 20-22 November at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC), bringing over 3,000 delegates from 75 countries for the opportunity to meet in one place and discuss how the engineering profession is evolving in a rapidly changing world.



Held every four years, the 2019 edition was co-hosted by Engineers Australia (EA) and the World Federation of Engineering Organizations and delivered $19.6million to the Victorian economy.



WEC 2019 program focused on sustainable cities and climate change, innovation and disruption, and leadership and governance, while also addressing the need for a more diverse profession and the capabilities that are required for the engineers of our future.



