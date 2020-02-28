Meetings Industry Association takes Connect Agent Day to Twickenham

The UK’s leading venues and booking agents will come together in Twickenham this March for the Meetings Industry Association’s (mia) next Connect Agent Day. The event provides a unique platform for business meetings and events industry professionals to engage and build relations with agents while giving both parties the chance to gain useful insights within an informal setting.





Held on Thursday, 12 March at Twickenham Stadium, the Connect Agent Day will provide the opportunity for both venues and agents to share their views on a range of issues affecting the industry in the ‘Think In Talk In’ session.



Following lunch, attendees will take part in dynamic team building activities, followed by a ‘30 in 30’ quickfire Q&A where venues are able to quiz agents. The day will finish with further networking at the ‘Happy Hour’ drinks reception.



The Connect Agent Days have grown in popularity since originally launching in 2015 thanks to their highly sought-after networking opportunities that offer tangible returns. In 2018, the concept was awarded Silver in the Best Membership Initiative category at the Association Excellence Awards. Agents already confirmed to attend the Twickenham event include Inntel, VenueScanner, Right Angle Events, tobook, The Events Company, and Successful Events among others.



Jane Longhurst, chief executive of the mia, said: “We are pleased to bring our latest Connect Agent Day to Twickenham and are expecting another sell-out day. The event continues to evolve and has been specifically designed to be informative, while seamlessly offering relaxed networking sessions to allow those attending the chance to engage and understand mutual challenges to encourage more cohesive relationships in the future.”



The next Connect Agent event runs from 10am to 4pm at the Twickenham Stadium. Tickets are £200+ VAT for mia members and £300+ VAT for non-members.



