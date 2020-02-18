Ecology that makes you feel good – planet-friendly venues in Hamburg

With sustainability consistently topping the agenda for planners, Hamburg has a variety of planet-friendly venues that can help planners reduce the carbon footprint of their event.

The new CCH - Congress Center Hamburg will open at the end of August 2020 and be the largest of its kind in Germany. It will offer more than 12,000 square meters of exhibition and foyer space, and 12,000 seats in up to 50 halls and rooms. Sustainability played a key role when the new CCH - Congress Center Hamburg was planned and built, and recognised principles, such as those of the German Society for Sustainable Construction (DGNB), have been applied.





One of the key objectives was to ensure eco-friendly operation of the building. For example, the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system will draw in air from the adjacent park. The CCH aims to obtain DGNB 'Gold' certification and meets international standards for a barrier-free convention center.



· Ecology that makes you feel good is the mantra of Wälderhaus (‘House in the Woods’). The ecologically designed Raphael Hotel Wälderhaus occupies part of this multifunctional building which is situated in Wilhelmsburg, an island on the River Elbe and a mere nine minutes on public transport into the heart of Hamburg.



The Wälderhaus, located next to a public park, is designed to integrate nature into the urban environment. Built entirely of solid wood, it has 82 rooms – all named after local tree species - and a green roof providing habitat for plants and animals. Conference rooms are located in the Forest Forum - a large, divisible hall for around 150 visitors with three seminar rooms. Delegates can explore the forest further by heading next door to the Science Center Wald. The Center explores how the forest influences the ecological system of the planet. Highlights include a 20 million year old petrified tree and 32 local trees from the Hamburg forest district.



· The Scandic Hamburg Emporio promotes sustainable travel around the city with bikes to rent and charging points for electric cars. German and international artists have decorated special ‘Art Rooms’, located on the upper floors, with their own interpretation of the theme 'water'. This extensive design project was carried out in cooperation with the Hamburg-based charity Viva con Agua, which is involved in promoting access to clean drinking water, hygiene and sanitary facilities around the world.



· The Mövenpick Hotel Hamburg has recently been awarded the Green Globe Certification in recognition of the team’s work to reduce water and energy consumption, CO2 emissions and introduce renewable energy. The hotel, housed in a former water tower, is located in the greenery of Sternschanzen Park near to Hamburg Messe. It can accommodate events up to 200 persons in 13 flexible meeting rooms on 570 sqm.



