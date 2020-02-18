2020 brings a new beginning for business events in Western Australia

A new era is dawning for business events in Perth, Western Australia with the Perth Convention Bureau marking a decade of substantial change in the capital city, by changing its name to Business Events Perth.





Speaking at the Asia Pacific Incentives Meetings Event 2020 in Melbourne, Business Events Perth Chief Executive Officer Gareth Martin said after 48 years of operation the organisation’s new name reflected not only a new identity, but a re-energised strategy to lure events and conferences to Western Australia.



“I am delighted to launch our new business name and identity, Business Events Perth, which, in a world focused on growth and opportunity, more accurately defines modern day conferences, tradeshows and corporate events,” Mr Martin said.



“Our new name better reflects our purpose to attract and support business events in Western Australia and now, more than ever before, Western Australia and Perth have the infrastructure, product and experiences to deliver world class business events.”



Over the past 10 years Perth has undergone significant transformation, with an unprecedented investment in infrastructure, hotels and venue space creating a vibrant and cosmopolitan capital city. Business travellers can also benefit from non-stop direct flights to Perth from London and Tokyo, with 19 international and 12 domestic and regional airlines, connecting travellers to more than 110 destinations around Australia and overseas.



“When you combine the natural beauty of Perth that offers a range of high-quality activities outside the conference room, with the likes of the new waterfront at Elizabeth Quay, Crown Towers development, the award-winning 60,000 seat Optus Stadium, new transport links and a substantial increase in new hotels and floor space, in a safe and clean city, Perth has one of the strongest offerings for the business events market in the world.”



“Put simply, it has never been a better time to bring your delegates to Perth.”



