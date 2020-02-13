UKH welcomes the Government’s decision to extend VE Day licensing hours

UKHospitality has welcomed the Government’s decision to extend licensing hours to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The 75th anniversary of VE Day will be an historic moment for the country. People will want to mark the occasion in all sorts of ways and pubs are often the focal point for community celebrations and acts of commemoration.





“An extension of licensing hours will allow pubs to stay open longer without the hassle of applying for a Temporary Event Notice. With margins for many pubs currently being squeezed, this is a very welcome step by the Government.”



