Forest or Arden and Abu Dhabi Golf Club are set to host 59 Club’s 10th Annual Industry ‘Oscars’

Former host of the British Masters and HSBC Championship venue are chosen to host 59club’s glitzy ceremony

Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club will welcome 59club clients from across Europe on the 12-13th March 2020. An extension to the ceremony will see The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa host the awards to recognise excellence across Asia, The Middle East & Africa on the 20th April 2020, as the Service ‘Excellence’ Awards are split for the first time.





The Ceremonies will bring the industry together to honour great individuals, clubs and group achievements across all 59club spectra, with revellers invited to attend their choice of local or international awards, with many expressing the desire to celebrate and network across both events.



Whilst proceedings may have diversified, the principals remain the same, as 59club stand to recognise the leading Golf and Leisure venues that consistently achieve ‘service excellence’ across all areas of the business – sales, service, operations, retail, facility, food & beverage and management. With winners recognised by the genuine scores collected from the independent visitor panel who evaluate the experience afforded to both visitors and prospective customers.



The climax of the night for many is when the 59club’s Industry Benchmark awards are announced; the Gold, Silver and Bronze Flag Awards. The awards are bestowed on the finest member clubs and commercial venues that not only achieve the required standard of service as part of the mystery test audit criteria, but also provide excellent facilities for customers to enjoy.



59club will also bestow accolades upon venues for their commitment to engage, analyse and enrich their member and guest experience, utilising a collateral of survey tools across the my59 software platform.



An Educational Day will precede the evening Awards Ceremony in true 59club style; with the promise of inspirational content for those looking to start 2020 on the best foot. Further to last year’s success 59club will continue to include a Golf Day.



59club’s driving force very quickly grabbed the industry’s attention, and saw the event hailed the ‘Industry Oscars’ in its early days. Now in its 10th year, amid huge expansion plans across the globe which have already signified openings of local 59club offices to accommodate growth in Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe and the USA; the 2020 line up is set to once again deliver a spectacle of glory, equally fitting the calibre of nominees, winners and all those present at the awards for their commitment to delivering ‘service excellence’.



Simon Wordsworth, 59club CEO said: “59club is fully committed to assisting the industry to advance. The awards for us is about bringing everyone together and paying tribute to what we have achieved collectively.



“What started out as a simple idea to develop people and process in the early days, has grown into a global pioneering brand that has taken every experience across the hospitality industry and made staff, managers, venues and groups accountable for the service and sales etiquette they deploy. That 59club seal of approval means everything to the staff on the ground, the managers leading their team and the people at the very top - who all revel over the quantifiable effects that come with achieving best in class standards.”



“A special thanks goes to our award sponsors; 3DIFS, CGI Insurance, Club Car, Golf Genius, Golfbreaks.com, Gunners Cocktails, Kennet Leasing, Tacit and Toro who have been instrumental in creating the 2020 Awards, these are set to be the best yet!”



