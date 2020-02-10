Somerset House launches Summer River Terrace events

Following a stringent tender process consisting of 11 caterers and 4 production companies, Somerset House today launches its inaugural summer events packages for the iconic River Terrace.





Luci Sorrell, business development manager said “we have made pricing simple and transparent. It is extremely quick to see what an event will cost, whilst there are plenty of flexible elements to play with, and the possibility to enhance as required. It makes it easy to see that having an event here is much more accessible than people perhaps realise.”



Set against the spectacular neo-classical backdrop of Somerset House, the River Terrace is a glamorous London setting to entertain guests in the warmer months, with fabulous views across the Thames. However, The Seamen’s Hall is included as a wet weather contingency along with jumbrellas should the British weather prevail.



There are a range of catering options available from esteemed contemporary London caterers; with barbeque options from Clement Worrall, canapés and bowls from Alexander & Björk or innovative food stations from Bubble. Production house Full Circle is on hand to provide a range of furniture and entertainment options from DJ’s to roving bands, large games and magicians*, venue hire is on top.



Sorrell continued “it couldn’t be simpler to have a summer party here. We have also included drinks in the packages, so all organisers need to do is bring people and make a few decisions! The rest is done!”



The packages are available from June – September for parties of 150-500 guests from 18.45 – 22.00 though times can be extended for additional cost.



