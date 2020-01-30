The Science Museum to launch first ever outdoor event space this summer

The Science Museum in South Kensington has revealed the launch of its first ever outdoor event space this summer, located in the Courtyard of the newly opened Smith Centre.

Originally constructed in 1890, the Smith Centre has recently undergone refurbishment to present four rooms of varying size as well the open-plan courtyard where guests can relax and enjoy the summer sun.





The Smith Centre can accommodate up to 200 guests for a standing drinks reception and evening hire includes access to The Salon, The Boardroom, One Meeting Room and the Courtyard. The versatile space is also enhanced with a range of hand-picked historical objects from the Science Museum collection including a replica pressure suit from the last mission to the Moon. Clients can further enhance their event by hiring one of the Science Museum’s galleries or its events-dedicated space Illuminate, in conjunction with the Smith Centre.



Jodie Guilford, Business Development and Marketing Manager at the Science Museum says: “We are excited to launch our first ever outdoor event space in the Smith Centre this summer, further expanding our versatile portfolio of unique event spaces to include an open-air option and enable guests to make the most of the summer sun.



“With integrated AV solutions in the Smith Centre and the existing Science Museum spaces to choose from too, clients also benefit from multi-space hire options. We have been able to widen the scope of event formats from additional daytime space, to evening drinks in the courtyard and dinners in Illuminate.”



