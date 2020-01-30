Appointments and celebrations at Merlin Events

London event management company, Merlin Events, has announced it has just enjoyed the most successful 12 months in Merlin Events history. This record-breaking run has included serving 9,806 Christmas dinners, 13,598 bottles of beer, plus 2,150 bottles of festive fizz.





‘2019 was a fantastic year seeing a huge number of events held across all five of our iconic venues,’ says Head of Events, Matt Worthington. ‘We pride ourselves on producing magical, innovative and truly memorable events, so we are delighted so many guests got to experience a Merlin Events party last year.’



Matt believes it’s more than just their portfolio of world-famous venues – which includes The London Eye and Madame Tussauds – that attracts clients. ‘Having a fantastic team is just as important as our spaces,’ he says. ‘Recently we’ve made a very exciting appointment and promoted a current member of the team into a new role. I’m sure both of these hugely talented individuals will be integral to our continued growth in 2020.’



Onto the team, Merlin welcomed Zoe Ward as Senior Sales Manager. Bringing 13 years of event industry experience with her, Zoe is keen to build on the achievements of the last 12 months. ‘Merlin already creates magical and memorable experiences across all five venues, but I see huge scope to do even more. We will be working on new concepts and packages to meet the current demands of our clients, so watch this space!’ she says. ‘Myself and my team will be spreading the word of Merlin Events and look forward to continuing to build long lasting relationships with agencies and clients alike.’



2019 also saw Lauren Grieve promoted from her role as Event Manager to Senior Event Manager. ‘It has been fantastic stepping in to this new role at Merlin Events, and I am so proud of the amazing events we are delivering for our clients. I and my team pride ourselves on offering unique immersive event experiences that leave clients wanting more, with many repeat bookings confirmed already for 2020. I am really looking forward to another busy year ahead where we will continue to push the boundaries and give every guest an unforgettable event.’



